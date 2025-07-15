Kristen Bell reacts to her Emmy nomination

Los Angeles [US], July 15 : Nominations for Emmy Awards 2025 were unveiled on Tuesday, and actor Kristen Bell is one of the nominees.

Kristen scored a nomination in the Best Comedy Actress category at the 2025 Emmys for her performance in the celebrated Netflix series, Nobody Wants This. She joins a star-studded category that also includes Uzo Aduba for The Residence, Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary, Ayo Edebiri for The Bear, and Jean Smart for Hacks.

Reacting to the news, Kristen took to Instagram and wrote, "Finding out I was nominated for an Emmy."

She also shared a picture showing her reaction to the update.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell)

'Nobody Wants This' earned three nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series as well as Outstanding Lead Actor and Outstanding Lead Actress. The series stars Kristen Bell as Joanne and Adam Brody as Noah, whose unusual love story won over many fans in Season 1.

The show is loosely based on the real-life story of creator Erin Foster. It follows Joanne, a strong-willed podcaster, and Noah, a modern rabbi, who meet at a dinner party. Their romance is filled with ups and downs. In the Season 1 finale, things got complicated when Joanne said she wasn't ready to convert to Judaism, leaving their future unclear.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor