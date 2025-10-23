Kristen Bell shares it took her "months" to "convince" Adam Brody to work with her in 'Nobody Wants This'

Washington DC [US], October 23 : Kristen Bell has shared that it took her "months" to convince Adam Brody to star alongside her in the Netflix show, 'Nobody Wants This', according to People.

Adam Brody didn't immediately say "yes" to starring alongside Kristen Bell in 'Nobody Wants This'.

Bell plays Joanne in the hit Netflix show alongside Brody's Noah Roklov.

"I tried to convince Adam to do it for months, but he wasn't interested in playing a romantic lead," said the actress, as quoted by People.

She added, "I'm still shocked he said yes."

The star, who previously worked alongside Brody on the Showtime drama House of Lies, insisted she "knew" he was the right person for the part as soon as she read the script.

She shared, "I don't know why people like seeing us together so much. All I can say is that when I read the script, I knew it was him, and I knew people would feel that, too."

Bell previously told Etalk last September that even her husband, Dax Shepard, was rooting for Joanne and Noah and wasn't jealous at all.

Bell's latest comments came as season 2 of the hit show premiered on Netflix.

A cast guide released by Netflix's Tudum reads, "First comes love, then comes life. In Season 1 of Nobody Wants This, we swooned over the unmatched chemistry between agnostic podcast host Joanne (Kristen Bell) and unconventional (hot) rabbi Noah (Adam Brody)," reported People.

"Now they're back and fully committed to merging their lives and social circles. In Season 2, we get to know the rest of the ensemble in their unlikely love story, including Joanne's sister, Morgan (Justine Lupe), and Noah's brother, Sasha (Timothy Simons), and sister-in-law, Esther (Jackie Tohn)," it continues, according to People.

The second season of Nobody Wants This is out now on Netflix.

