Kristen Stewart shares insights into marriage with Dylan Meyer

Los Angeles, Dec 15 Hollywood actress Kristen Stewart is giving a deep dive into her marriage with director-writer Dylan Meyer.

The actress has said that being married to Dylan Meyer has reshaped her sense of home and identity, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The actress, 35, and the screenwriter tied the knot in the garden of their home in Los Angeles. The actress has opened up about how grateful she is for the family she has curated.

She told ‘Esquire’ magazine, "It’s so nice to have a family. It’s so nice to not be an unmoored individual. Dylan came into my life, and I immediately was like, ‘It’s so important to handpick and curate the people that surround you’”.

Kristen went on to describe one of the qualities she admires most in her other half, her refusal to entertain nonsense, and how that dynamic strengthens her.

She said, "Dylan just does not suffer fools. I may not always seem like it, but I really am kind of a ‘nice guy’. It’s just bolstering to be with someone that reminds you that your life is in your hands”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the director also admitted that she benefits from some moments of solitude in the mornings before her wife goes to work.

She said, "I am so with people all the time. I'm an Aries, so it's rare that I'm not in a group. I like to steal time and remind myself to be alone”.

The pair got engaged in 2021 after two years together. Meanwhile, Kristen and Dylan have frozen their eggs in a bid to start a family in the future.

Kristen said, "We've done really annoying things like freeze our eggs and stuff. So if we want to we can”.

The actress admitted she is looking forward to having children one day. She told ‘Rolling Stone’ magazine, “I don’t know what my family’s going to look like, but there’s no way that I don’t start acquiring kids. And also, ideally at some point soon I go, ‘I want to have a kid.’ I really want that to happen”.

However, the actress said that she is "scared" of giving birth because she doesn't like the idea of feeling out of control.

She said, “I’m not scared of being pregnant. I’m not scared of having a kid. But I’m so scared of childbirth, it’s crazy. I hate that. I mean, I smoke a lot of weed, I obviously self-medicate, but I don’t like hard drugs”.

