Kristin Cavallari doesn't understand why her fans "say that I should be on The Traitors"

Washington [US], May 8 : TV personality and fashion designer Kristin Cavallari shared that fans wanted her to see in 'The Traitors'.

She appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and told the host what her fans wanted from her.

"I've had a million people say that I should be on The Traitors," she revealed. "I haven't seen it!," reported People.

Cavallari said, " I'm going to watch it. But why is everyone telling me that I'd be good on it?"

"Because I'm conniving?" she said, adding, "I'm kind of offended, I think."

The host shared that people love watching her on the TV screen.

"I don't know," she shared, noting that she has "heard great things."

"You'd love The Traitors," Fallon asserted. "You could do it."

If she is willing to do another reality show, Cavallari reflected on how much things have changed since she starred in Laguna Beach from 2004 until 2006.

"You know, when I did Laguna Beach, we didn't have a map for what to do, because it was one of the first reality shows," she said. "Now, it's like there's a million shows, there's a million reality stars," as per the outlet.

"I feel like people have an agenda when they go on a show," she continued, sharing her best piece of advice: "I'm always like, 'Just be you, because the audience can see through it. Be authentic.'"

Cavallari has taken a break from reality TV over the past few years.

From 2018 to 2020, she and her then-husband Jay Cutler documented their lives on their series Very Cavallari, but the show ended when she filed for divorce from the former Chicago Bears quarterback, with whom she shares three children, reported People.

She later launched her podcast, Let's Be Honest, and recently took it on tour.

Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour premieres June 4, reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor