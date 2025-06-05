Kriti Kharbanda and Arjun Rampal’s Entry Raises Hype for Rana Naidu Season 2

After the first season of Rana Naidu dropped in 2023, starring Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati, the makers are now bringing the action-packed drama back and this time, all eyes are on the fresh faces: Kriti Kharbanda and Arjun Rampal. Created by Karan Anshuman, the trailer of season 2 has been released, and netizens can’t stop talking about Kriti and Arjun.

A fan commented, on the trailer, “Will watch only for you kriti you are my childhood crush how time flies still remember when first time watched your movie "shaadi me zaroor aana" now my queen have debuted to web series.”

Another fan gushed, “Loved the trailer. @kriti.kharbanda. Super super proud of you always. So glad to see u back. Can't wait for 13 June. Sending you lots of love and positivity always. Biggest biggest from Singapore always. Keep shining as always.”

One more fan commented, “Apart from Abhishek and Venkatesh sir's acting, nothing was good in Season 1 — even the story wasn't exciting. I hope Arjun sir brings some change in this season.”

“Wow. The trailer looks amazing! I can’t wait to see Arjun Rampal in the series”, another fan commented with excitement.

Netizens are eagerly awaiting Season 2 of Rana Naidu, but it's clear that the real buzz is around the addition of Kriti Kharbanda and Arjun Rampal, who have fans especially excited for the new season.