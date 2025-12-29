Kriti Kharbanda pens a heartfelt birthday wish for her 'favourite' Pulkit Samrat

Mumbai, Dec 29 Actress Kriti Kharbanda wished her 'Favourite' Pulkit Samrat on his birthday with an adorable post on social media.

Kriti took to her Instagram handle and posted a couple of rare moments of the lovebirds over the years.

The Insta post included some lovely couple photos of Pulkit and Kriti, along with a video of the two tapping a foot together on the "Ishq De Fanniyar" track from Pulkit's "Fukrey Returns".

Kriti also treated the netizens with some solo clicks of the birthday boy.

"Happy birthday Favourite! (Red heart and evil eye emojis) Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours!(Red heart and evil eye emojis) (sic)," Kriti wished her husband on his special day.

Kriti and Pulkit keep on showering love on one another through such social media posts.

As Kriti turned a year older on October 29, Pulkit also pampered his lady love with a special post from their beach getaway.

He took to his Instagram and posted a string of romantic pictures of the two enjoying themselves by the sea.

The lovestruck photos were accompanied by a birthday note that read, "Somewhere between the salt on our skin and the sunset in your eyes, I found my forever! Happy birthday.. favourite view! @kriti.kharbanda.”

For the unaware, Pulkit and Kriti first met on the sets of the 2019 release "Pagalpanti".

While filming the laughter ride and during the promotions, the two reportedly grew closer. Their friendship soon transpired into a steady relationship.

After dating for several years, the couple finally tied the knot on March 15, 2024, in an intimate wedding in Manesar, Haryana, in the presence of close family and friends.

This happens to be Pulkit's second wedding. He was previously married to Shweta Rohira. However, the couple ended up going their separate ways within just 11 months of their marriage.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor