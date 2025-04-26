Kriti Kharbanda sheds light on the mental health impact of the Pahalgam attack

Mumbai, April 26 Expressing grief for the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, actress Kriti Kharbanda has shed light on the mental trauma faced by them.

Kriti shared a note of her IG stories that read, "There are some thoughts that have been weighing on my heart, and I feel compelled to share them."

Talking about the real struggles of PTSD (Post-traumatic stress disorder), the 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana' actress urged mental health professionals to come to their aid.

"I urge our government, mental health professionals, NGOs, and anyone who works in the space of emotional healing - please don't wait for these families to reach out. Reach out to them. The ones who are gone, are gone. But the ones still here need us. They may never recover, but they can be helped to cope. Every second we wait, the trauma seeps deeper," she wrote.

Kriti also emphasized that "terrorism has no religion". Stating that the terror attack was not meant to scare us but to divide us, the diva penned, "Terrorism has no religion. It is not the act of a faith, but the act of individuals- of a twisted, cowardly mindset. It takes nothing but cruelty to attack people at their most vulnerable. On a holiday they're laughing. While they're free. This wasn't just meant to scare us. It was meant to divide us. And we must not let it.

"There are no good or bad religions. We never say someone did something kind because of their religion- but the second something violent happens, we rush to find a religious cause. This is not only unfair, it is dangerous. And it takes us further away from the one thing we all are- human," the 'Guest iin London' actress added.

Kriti concluded her post with the following words, "We are not expected to move past this. But we can learn to move with it...Together."

