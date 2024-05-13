Kriti Kharbanda's Monday mood: Drops rotating video in different outfits

Mumbai, May 13 The new bride, Kriti Kharbanda, shared a new video where she goes 'round and round', revealing how Mondays 'got me like'.

Kriti, who tied the knot with actor Pulkit Samrat on March 15, took to Instagram and shared a Monday blues video.

The Reel video features the 'Housefull 4' actress in different outfits and is seen turning around her neck in a rotating direction.

The actress is wearing a yellow and white checkered hoodie shirt, a polka dot sleeveless dress, a denim shirt, and a white sleeveless crop top, and black pants.

The post is captioned: "Mondays got me like! #mondaymotivation #mondaythe13th #roundandround #mondayblues."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti next has 'Risky Romeo' in the pipeline.

The actress has been part of movies like '14 Phere', 'Pagalpanti', 'Veerey Ki Wedding', and 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana', among others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor