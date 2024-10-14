Kriti plays good and bad in double role, Kajol stuns as police inspector in ‘Do Patti’ trailer

Mumbai, Oct 14 The makers of “Do Patti” on Monday finally revealed the trailer of the upcoming film, featuring Kriti Sanon in a double role and Kajol in a headstrong and a groundbreaking police officer.

The over-two-minute long trailer shows the gripping story unfolding in the fictional hilly town of Devipur, where police inspector Vidya Jyothi essayed by Kajol gets stuck in a disturbing series of events involving twins Saumya, Shailee essayed by Kriti and her husband, Dhruv Sood played by Shaheer Sheikh.

Reflecting on her role, Kajol said: “As an actor, I have always looked forward to roles that allow me to connect with my audience. This being the first time I play a police officer, I can't wait for my fans to see me in this new avatar. Bringing this powerful story to life has been rewarding.”

The trailer gives a glimpse into love, betrayal and revenge after a murder and jail term takes place, which Vidya needs to unravel.

Kriti, who is marking her debut as a producer with “Do Patti” shared why the film is incredibly special to her.

The actress said: “Not just because it's my first film as a producer, but also because it allowed me to explore my own duality on-screen. This film has been like my baby; Kanika and I have nurtured it from the start, especially in our capacity as producers and it's truly fulfilling to see this journey through with Netflix.”

“Do Patti also has a poignant message woven in which is the reason why I chose to produce this film as my first, and I can't wait for audiences to experience it,” she said.

“Do Patti”, directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, is set to arrive on Netflix on October 25.

This is not the first time Kriti and Kajol will be seen sharing screen space. The two have previously worked in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer “Dilwale”, which was released in 2015.

