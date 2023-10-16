Kriti Sanon arrives in Delhi ahead of National Awards ceremony

New Delhi [India], October 16 : Actor Kriti Sanon has reached Delhi for the National Film Awards ceremony.

Kriti is all set to be felicitated with the Best Actor award for her role in 'Mimi'. The felicitation ceremony will happen on October 17 at Vigyan Bhavan in the capital.

On Monday evening, she was spotted by shutterbugs at Delhi Airport. She was seen sporting a red hoodie, and blue straight-fit jeans, keeping the look uber cool and casual.

In August 2023, the winners' names were announced. After she was named Best Actor, she spoke toand expressed her happiness.

"I thank God and my fans for everything. My prayers have been answered. I have a diary in which I write about my life, my dreams and my goals. After working in 'Mimi', I had penned down in my diary that I would win the national award for my performance in this film and I won it. I hope this win inspires boys and girls who watch thousands of dreams and want to make them come true," she said.

Kriti has jointly won the National Film Award in the Best Actress category with Alia Bhatt.

Allu Arjun has also reached Delhi for the 69th National Film Awards ceremony. He became the first Telugu star to bag the Best Actor award in the history of National Film Awards. He will be awarded for his performance in 'Pushpa'.

Here is the full list of winners at the 69th National Film Awards:

Best Feature Film: Rocketry

Best Director: Nikhil Mahajan, Godavari

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: RRR

Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration: The Kashmir Files

Best Actor: Allu Arjun, Pushpa

Best Actress: Alia Bhatt, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Kriti Sanon, Mimi

Best Supporting Actor: Pankaj Tripathi, Mimi

Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi, The Kashmir Files

Best Child Artist: Bhavin Rabari, Chhello Show

Best Screenplay (Original): Shahi Kabir, Nayattu

Best Screenplay (Adapted): Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Utkarshini Vashishtha, Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Dialogue Writer: Utkarshini Vashishtha & Prakash Kapadia, Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Music Director (Songs): Devi Sri Prasad, Pushpa

Best Music Direction (Background Music): MM Keeravaani, RRR

Best Male Playback Singer: Kaala Bhairava, RRR

Best Female Playback Singer: Shreya Ghoshal, Iravin Nizhal

Best Lyrics: Chandrabose, Konda Polam's Dham Dham Dham

Best Hindi Film: Sardar Udham

Best Kannada Film: 777 Charlie

Best Malayalam Film: Home

Best Gujurati Film: Chhello Show

Best Tamil Film: Kadaisi Vivasayi

Best Telugu Film: Uppena

Best Maithili Film: Samanantar

Best Mishing Film: Boomba Ride

Best Marathi Film: Ekda Kaay Zala

Best Bengali Film: Kalkokkho

Best Assamese Film: Anur

Best Meiteilon Film: Eikhoigi Yum

Best Odiya Film: Pratikshya

Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director: Meppadiyan, Vishnu Mohan

Best Film on Social Issues: Anunaad - The Resonance

Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation: Aavasavyuham

Best Children's Film: Gandhi and Co

Best Audiography (Location Sound Recordist): Arun Asok & Sonu K P, Chavittu

Best Audiography (Sound Designer): Aneesh Basu, Jhilli

Best Audiography (Re-recordist of the final mixed track): Sinoy Joseph, Sardar Udham

Best Choreography: Prem Rakshith, RRR

Best Cinematography: Avik Mukhopadhayay, Sardar Udham

Best Costume Designer: Veera Kapur Ee, Sardar Udham

Best Special Effects: Srinivas Mohan, RRR

Best Production Design: Dmitrii Malich and Mansi Dhruv Mehta, Sardar Udham

Best Editing: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Make-up: Preetisheel Singh, Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Stunt Choreography: King Soloman, RRR

Special Jury Award: Shershaah, Vishnuvardhan

Special Mention: 1. Late Shri Nallandi, Kadaisi Vivasayi 2. Aranya Gupta & Bithan Biswas, Jhilli 3. Indrans, Home 4. Jahanara Begum, Anur

President Droupadi Murmu will confer the National Film Award on the winners at the Vigyan Bhawan.

