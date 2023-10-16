Kriti Sanon arrives in Delhi ahead of National Awards ceremony
By ANI | Published: October 16, 2023 09:21 PM 2023-10-16T21:21:02+5:30 2023-10-16T21:25:03+5:30
New Delhi [India], October 16 : Actor Kriti Sanon has reached Delhi for the National Film Awards ceremony.
Kriti is all set to be felicitated with the Best Actor award for her role in 'Mimi'. The felicitation ceremony will happen on October 17 at Vigyan Bhavan in the capital.
On Monday evening, she was spotted by shutterbugs at Delhi Airport. She was seen sporting a red hoodie, and blue straight-fit jeans, keeping the look uber cool and casual.
In August 2023, the winners' names were announced. After she was named Best Actor, she spoke toand expressed her happiness.
"I thank God and my fans for everything. My prayers have been answered. I have a diary in which I write about my life, my dreams and my goals. After working in 'Mimi', I had penned down in my diary that I would win the national award for my performance in this film and I won it. I hope this win inspires boys and girls who watch thousands of dreams and want to make them come true," she said.
Kriti has jointly won the National Film Award in the Best Actress category with Alia Bhatt.
Allu Arjun has also reached Delhi for the 69th National Film Awards ceremony. He became the first Telugu star to bag the Best Actor award in the history of National Film Awards. He will be awarded for his performance in 'Pushpa'.
Here is the full list of winners at the 69th National Film Awards:
Best Feature Film: Rocketry
Best Director: Nikhil Mahajan, Godavari
Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: RRR
Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration: The Kashmir Files
Best Actor: Allu Arjun, Pushpa
Best Actress: Alia Bhatt, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Kriti Sanon, Mimi
Best Supporting Actor: Pankaj Tripathi, Mimi
Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi, The Kashmir Files
Best Child Artist: Bhavin Rabari, Chhello Show
Best Screenplay (Original): Shahi Kabir, Nayattu
Best Screenplay (Adapted): Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Utkarshini Vashishtha, Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Dialogue Writer: Utkarshini Vashishtha & Prakash Kapadia, Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Music Director (Songs): Devi Sri Prasad, Pushpa
Best Music Direction (Background Music): MM Keeravaani, RRR
Best Male Playback Singer: Kaala Bhairava, RRR
Best Female Playback Singer: Shreya Ghoshal, Iravin Nizhal
Best Lyrics: Chandrabose, Konda Polam's Dham Dham Dham
Best Hindi Film: Sardar Udham
Best Kannada Film: 777 Charlie
Best Malayalam Film: Home
Best Gujurati Film: Chhello Show
Best Tamil Film: Kadaisi Vivasayi
Best Telugu Film: Uppena
Best Maithili Film: Samanantar
Best Mishing Film: Boomba Ride
Best Marathi Film: Ekda Kaay Zala
Best Bengali Film: Kalkokkho
Best Assamese Film: Anur
Best Meiteilon Film: Eikhoigi Yum
Best Odiya Film: Pratikshya
Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director: Meppadiyan, Vishnu Mohan
Best Film on Social Issues: Anunaad - The Resonance
Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation: Aavasavyuham
Best Children's Film: Gandhi and Co
Best Audiography (Location Sound Recordist): Arun Asok & Sonu K P, Chavittu
Best Audiography (Sound Designer): Aneesh Basu, Jhilli
Best Audiography (Re-recordist of the final mixed track): Sinoy Joseph, Sardar Udham
Best Choreography: Prem Rakshith, RRR
Best Cinematography: Avik Mukhopadhayay, Sardar Udham
Best Costume Designer: Veera Kapur Ee, Sardar Udham
Best Special Effects: Srinivas Mohan, RRR
Best Production Design: Dmitrii Malich and Mansi Dhruv Mehta, Sardar Udham
Best Editing: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Make-up: Preetisheel Singh, Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Stunt Choreography: King Soloman, RRR
Special Jury Award: Shershaah, Vishnuvardhan
Special Mention: 1. Late Shri Nallandi, Kadaisi Vivasayi 2. Aranya Gupta & Bithan Biswas, Jhilli 3. Indrans, Home 4. Jahanara Begum, Anur
President Droupadi Murmu will confer the National Film Award on the winners at the Vigyan Bhawan.
