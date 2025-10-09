Kriti Sanon calls her Filmfare Awards 2025 tribute performance ‘truly magical’

Mumbai, Oct 9 Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has opened up about performing a special tribute at the Filmfare Awards 2025.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, she described the moment as truly magical. Sharing her excitement, the ‘Heropanti’ actress revealed that she would be performing a special tribute to an extraordinary woman. Kriti shared, “Filmfare has always been close to my heart; it’s where we celebrate the love for cinema, the stories, and the people who make them come alive. Performing this year, at the 70th edition, feels truly magical. I’m giving a very special tribute to an incredible woman this time and can’t wait for everyone to experience it.”

Previously, Abhishek Bachchan had revealed to IANS that why his performance at the Filmfare Awards 2025 holds a special place in his heart. Sharing his excitement, he stated, “Filmfare has always held a special place in my heart. I’ve grown up watching the Black Lady and then I have been celebrated on this very stage. To be part of the 70th edition feels truly special. This year’s performance is particularly close to me, I can’t give away too much, but I promise it’s going to be memorable.”

A source close to the event revealed that Abhishek is set to deliver a spectacular performance, expected to be one of the most memorable highlights of the evening.

The 70th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2025 will be held on October 11, 2025, at the EKA Arena, Kankaria Lake, Ahmedabad. This year, the star-studded ceremony will be hosted by Shah Rukh Khan, Maniesh Paul, and Karan Johar.

In a statement, the Dilwale actor shared, “From the first time I held the Black Lady in my hands, to sharing countless memories with my colleagues and fans over the years; it’s been a journey of love, cinema, and magic. To return as a co-host for the 70th year is truly special, and I promise we’ll make it a night to remember, full of laughter, nostalgia and celebration of the movies we all love.”

