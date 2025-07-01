Kriti Sanon calls 'Tere Ishk Mein' co-star Dhanush 'finest and most intelligent actor'

Mumbai, July 1 Actress Kriti Sanon penned a gratitude note for her "Tere Ishk Mein" team as she wrapped up the shoot for the highly-anticipated drama.

She took to her Instagram stories and posted a couple of behind-the-scenes photos from the set of the spiritual successor of "Raanjhanaa".

"And its a wrap on #TereIshkMein !! Love wrapped in Anand Rai style drama and intensity!! After a roller coaster ride and a marathon of emotionally and physically draining schedules..Another beautiful journey comes to an end.. but this one has given me memories and equations that will last forever!!," she captioned the post.

Showering director Aanand L Rai with love and gratitude, she wrote, "@aanandlrai thank you for holding my one hand through this journey to find Mukti, and for feeding me the yummiest food with so much love with the other hand I have enjoyed every moment being directed by you sir!"

According to Kriti, her co-star Dhanush is one of the finest and most intelligent actors she has had the pleasure of working with.

She penned, "@dhanushkraja you are one of the finest and most intelligent actors I have worked with!!! Such a pleasure doing scenes with you my friend! Here’s to many more together!! stay amazing and stay in touch!!"

Praising the writer of "Tere Ishk Mein" she added, "#HimanshuSharma your brilliant screenplay is what makes this story worth telling and I cannot wait for the world to live it with us!"

"My team, and the whole crew that worked so so hard.. i love you guys! Milte hain.. theatres mein!", Kriti concluded the post.

"Tere Ishk Mein" marks the reunion of director Aanand L Rai, with Dhanush, and the Oscar-winning music composer A.R. Rahman after "Raanjhanaa" and "Atrangi Re".

Presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow, the drama has been produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar.

"Tere Ishk Mein" is expected to get a theatrical release on November 28 this year in both Tamil and Hindi.

