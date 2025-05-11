Kriti Sanon celebrates Mother's Day with her biggest critic and supporter

Mumbai, May 11 Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, who was recently seen in the streaming film, ‘Do Patti’, is celebrating Mother's Day.

The actress took to her Instagram, and shared a heartfelt video featuring her mother Geeta Sanon. She called her mom her biggest supporter and her biggest critic.

She wrote in the caption, “Happy Mother’s Day Mumma. To our sunshine of happiness and our pillar of strength. My Biggest supporter and the biggest critic! The problem solver and the drama-queen! The mother as well as the baby of our house. We love you more than you know. Happy Mother’s day to all moms out there”.

Earlier in the day, the actress’ ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ co-actor Rajkummar Rao remembered his mother, and expressing the gratitude to different forms of mothers in his life on the occasion of Mother's Day. The actor, who will be next seen in the upcoming film ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’, took to his Instagram on Sunday, and shared pictures of his late mother, his wife Patralekha, goddess Durga and mother India.

He wrote in the caption, “Happy Mother’s Day Everyone. Maa is the closest you can ever be to God. Thank you for every hug, lesson, happiness and Smile”.

Rajkummar had earlier said that his mother passed away during the shoot of his critically acclaimed film ‘Newton’. The actor took a few days off from his shoot, and went to his home for the final rites of his mother.

Prior to this, Kriti gave a sneak peek into her March diaries, and shared how she 'March-ed into April'. One of the photos in her post was of her chilling at her home, followed by an image of enjoying a wholesome home-cooked meal.

We could also see her having a blast with 'Tere Ishk Mein' director Anand L Rai on the sets of her next. From some self-care during downtime at home to traveling, to satisfying her sweet tooth, to creating some fond memories with friends, Kriti's March looked like a perfect balance of work and fun.

