Kriti Sanon celebrates National Award win her parents, shares adorable pics post ceremony

New Delhi [India], October 17 : Kriti Sanon is on cloud nine as she received her first National Award today.

Kriti was honoured with the Best Actor award at the 69th National Film Awards Ceremony for her role in 'Mimi'. In the film, she essayed the role of a surrogate mother.

After receiving the award from President Droupadi Murmu, Kriti took to Instagram and shared several pictures. Her parents were also present at the prestigious ceremony.

Kriti uploaded pictures with her mom and dad. In one of the pics, She is seen sitting on the lap of her parents, showing off the medal and certificate.

"The feeling is not easy to describe in words...Today will be one of the most memorable days of my life! Missed vou @nupursanon 6#NationalAward #BestActress #Mimi," she wrote.

In the next post, Kriti shared videos and pictures from the moment she went to the stage to receive the award from the President.

"The BIG Moment!! Missed you #Dinoo & @laxman.utekar !! So so much," she captioned the post.

'Mimi' tells the story of a young woman named Mimi (Kriti) who agrees to become a surrogate mother for a foreign couple, hoping to use the money to fulfil her dream of becoming an actor. However, the biological parents back out when they learn that the child will be born with Down syndrome. Mimi then decides to raise the child on her own and faces several challenges and societal pressures as a single mother. Her journey as a mother and her struggle to provide for her child despite the odds is both heartwarming and inspiring.

In the coming months, Kriti will be seen will be next seen in the action thriller film 'Ganapath: A Hero is Born' opposite Tiger Shroff. She also has 'The Crew' and 'Do Patti' in her kitty.

