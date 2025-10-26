Kriti Sanon Celebrates One Year of Her Debut Production Do Patti “ It’s Been a Year of My First Butterfly”

Marking a significant milestone in her journey as an actor and producer, Kriti Sanon celebrated one year of her debut production Do Patti. The film, which premiered last year, stood out for its intriguing narrative, powerful female-led storytelling, and Kriti’s exceptional portrayal in two distinct roles. As both producer and lead actor, Kriti delivered a compelling performance that showcased her range, depth, and command over layered characters. With Do Patti, she not only proved her versatility as a performer but also her instinct for backing strong, story-driven content through her banner Blue Butterfly Films.

Sharing a heartfelt post on Instagram, Kriti wrote, “It’s been a year of my first butterfly 🦋♥️ A film that I’ll always be proud of.. my first production.. 🙏 @bluebutterflyfilmsofficial Happy 1 year @kanika.d @kathhapictures @beatnikbob5”. The post reflected her deep emotional connect with the project and the joy of watching her creative vision come alive both on and off the screen.

As Do Patti completes a year, it continues to be remembered for its gripping story, stunning visuals, and Kriti’s memorable double act that left audiences and critics equally impressed. The film not only marked a new creative chapter in her career but also established Blue Butterfly Films as a promising production house driven by originality and meaningful storytelling. With this milestone, Kriti Sanon continues to inspire as one of the most dynamic and multifaceted talents in the industry balancing artistry with entrepreneurial flair.