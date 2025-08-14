Kriti Sanon confirmed for 'Cocktail 2', director Homi Adajania shares update

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14 : It's official! Kriti Sanon is one of the lead actors of Homi Adajania's directorial 'Cocktail 2'.

On Thursday, Homi took to Instagram and shared a picture of Kriti. However, he placed a sticker of "work in progress" on Kriti's face. He also tagged Kriti, suggesting that the prep has begun and it will be shot in international locations, including Italy.

"@kritisanon #Thescicilianchapter #Cocktail2," Homi captioned the post.

If reports are to be believed, Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are also a part of the film. However, Homi has not disclosed the details of other cast members yet.

Cocktail was directed by Homi Adajania and starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty in the lead roles. It was released in 2012.

Meanwhile, Kriti has recently completed the shooting of 'Tere Ishk Mein'. It is directed by Anand L Rai and stars Dhanush in the lead role.

The film, described as a spiritual successor to 'Raanjhanaa', is scheduled to release in theatres on November 28, 2025.

The film's production house confirmed the wrap through an Instagram post, sharing a symbolic image of two bloodied hands clasped together.The film is written by Rai's long-time collaborator Himanshu Sharma and features music by AR Rahman with lyrics by Irshad Kamil.

Tere Ishk Mein is produced under the banners of Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow Productions. Producers include Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar.

As for Rashmika Mandanna, she has multiple films releasing this year. Her latest movie was Kuberaa, which starred Dhanush and Nagarjuna in the lead roles. She recently announced an action thriller, titled Mysaa.The actress will also be seen in Ranbir Kapoor's starrer 'Animal Park'.

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the film 'Deva'. It was directed by Rosshan Andrrews.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor