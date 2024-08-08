Kriti Sanon delights fans with stunning vacation pics from Greece

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 8 : Actor Kriti Sanon, who is currently enjoying a vacation in Greece, recently shared some breathtaking pictures from her trip, delighting her fans.

Along with the pictures, Kriti added a caption that read, "Summer 2024."

Kriti took to her Instagram account to post a series of photos that captured the beauty of her summer getaway.

The pictures included a gorgeous sunset, a chic shot of her in a cream gown by the tranquil waters, a moment on a boat admiring the ocean, a casual selfie while exploring the streets, and other glimpses of her Greek adventure.

Fans were quick to respond with praise and admiration in the comments section.

One follower commented, "You're glowing, Kriti!"

"So very beautiful," added another.

Earlier this week, the 'Crew' actress dropped a video where she can be seen enjoying the beautiful scenery of Santorini.

The actress can be seen dressed in a colourful handmade crochet co-ord set, which includes a crop top and a skirt with a thigh-high slit making it a perfect outfit for the sunny Greek weather. She completed her look with dark-tinted sunglasses, a hat, and a pair of slippers.

Along with the video, the actress also added a caption that read, "Good morning from Santorini!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti was last seen in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' and 'Crew'.

In the coming months, Kriti will be seen sharing screen space with Kajol in 'Do Patti'.

