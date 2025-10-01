Kriti Sanon, Dhanush-starrer ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ teaser is full of passion, pain, relentless pursuit of love

Mumbai, Oct 1 The makers of Tere Ishk Mein, starring Kriti Sanon and Dhanush, unveiled the teaser of the upcoming film on Wednesday. The glimpse is laced with passion, pain, and the relentless pursuit of love that seems destined to remain unfulfilled.

Talking about the love saga, director-producer Rai said: “Ishk is only about surrender - letting it heal you, hurt you, and change you.”

Scheduled to hit the theatres on November 28 in Hindi and Tamil, the film’s teaser captures the magnetic tension between Shankar and Mukti.

As per a statement, after earlier glimpses into their lives, the film’s teaser now reveals a narrative steeped in passion, pain, and the relentless pursuit of love that may remain unfulfilled.

It introduces a love that defies reason, one that destroys and redeems in equal measure. Giving an ode to Rai’s deep connection with Benaras in the teaser, 'Tere Ishk Mein' promises to resonate with fans of his most iconic films.

Crafted with Aanand L Rai’s signature sensitivity and visual poetry, and elevated by Himanshu Sharma’s writing, the film has music composed by Academy Award winner A. R. Rahman. The lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil and vocals by Arijit Singh.

Bhushan Kumar, T-series, Chairman and Managing Director, said: “Tere Ishk Mein will bring forth a love story that’s raw, intense, and emotionally charged. Audiences will see Dhanush and Kriti together for the first time; a fresh pairing that brings a unique, magnetic tension to the screen.”

“With Aanand L Rai’s vision and A. R. Rahman’s soulful music weaving through every moment, we’ve created a world that stays with you long after the credits roll.”

Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow present 'Tere Ishk Mein', produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The film directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav is scheduled to release worldwide on November 28.

