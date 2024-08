Kriti Sanon enjoys her Greece vacay in crochet co-ord set

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 5 : Actor Kriti Sanon, who is currently on vacation in Greece with her sister, Nupur Sanon shared highlights of her trip.

Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, the 'Crew' actress dropped a video where she can be seen enjoying the beautiful scenery of Santorini.

The actress can be seen dressed in a colourful handmade crochet co-ord set, which includes a crop top and a skirt with a thigh-high slit making it a perfect outfit for the sunny Greek weather. She completed her look with dark-tinted sunglasses, a hat, and a pair of slippers.

Along with the video, the actress also added a caption that read, "Good morning from Santorini!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti was last seen in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' and 'Crew'.

Speaking to ANI, Kriti shared about striking a chord with the audience with her role of robot Sifra in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'.

"I feel that Sifra as a character has gotten a lot of love. I have personally felt it. Because wherever I've gone, whether it's been in India or even London, there are so many people who have come to me and told me that they want a picture with Sifra...once I was at the airport and there was a person who was letting me in for immigration...that person greeted me by calling me Sifra...So, I just feel that when you hear your character name being called out or when they recognize you as the character, sometimes more than as you, I think that is such a big win for any actor because it's very, very rare...That means that you've really touched a chord. I'm just super excited with all the love that's been poured in for Sifra," Kriti shared.

In the coming months, Kriti will be seen sharing screen space with Kajol in 'Do Patti'.

