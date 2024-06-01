Kriti Sanon extends best wishes to 'Mimi' director Laxman Utekar on birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 : Actor Kriti Sanon on Saturday extended warm greetings to director Laxman Utekar on his birthday.

"Incredibly talented with the purest heart ever," she wrote.

" Happy Birthday Laxman sir! May you always shine and stay happy! Your Mimi misses working with you! Cannot wait for chhaava," Kriti added.

Kriti has worked with Laxman Utekar in 'Mimi', which tells the story of a young woman named Mimi (Kriti) who agrees to become a surrogate mother for a foreign couple, hoping to use the money to fulfil her dream of becoming an actor. However, the biological parents back out when they learn that the child will be born with Down syndrome.

Mimi then decides to raise the child on her own and faces several challenges and societal pressures as a single mother. Her journey as a mother and her struggle to provide for her child despite the odds is both heartwarming and inspiring.

Kriti bagged her first National Award for her brilliant performance in 'Mimi'.

Speaking of her upcoming projects, she will be seen in the crime thriller 'Do Patti' alongside Kajol.

Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, 'Do Patti' is set to take viewers on a thrilling suspense-filled ride like never before and transport audiences to the mesmerising hills of North India, which serve as a backdrop for the mystery and intrigue to unfold, read a statement.The film is a maiden production of Kanika Dhillon's Kathha Pictures and Kriti Sanon's Blue Butterfly Films.

The team of Do Patti said, "Get ready for a cinematic whirlwind. The film brings female power to the fore and promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience... with twists and turns that will surprise and thrill you. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of North India's hills, Do Patti invites viewers into a unique world of intrigue and thrill, as conflicting moralities of riveting characters play games with each other.We're ecstatic to present this compelling tale to audiences worldwide, exclusively on Netflix."

'Do Patti' also marks Kriti and Kajol's second collaboration after 'Dilwale'.The official release date of 'Do Patti' is still awaited.

