Kriti Sanon Calls Mukti Special: "I Love Love Stories It Has Always Been On My Wishlist"

Kriti Sanon has once again demonstrated the depth of her craft with her compelling transformation into Mukti, a character that has already captured the audience’s attention through the trailer and all promotional assets. Her intense presence, emotional range, and commitment to the role are evident in every frame, reaffirming why she continues to rise as one of the most dynamic actors of her generation. Mukti carries a complexity that Kriti has embraced wholeheartedly, bringing rawness and vulnerability to the screen in a way that strongly resonates with viewers.

“See, this journey actually started many years ago. Because, I have met Anand sir so many times. And I was after him for years. Sir, I want to do a love story that is directed by you. I think it has always been on my wish list. I love love stories. And I don't know why. There is less love in the world. What is the problem? That love stories started becoming less. I don't know about you. It is my favorite genre. And I was always craving to be directed by someone like him. You know. Who reaches to the soul. Whose love stories are not so simple. Very complicated like our normal life. It is very layered. There is love. There is pain. And there is fire too. There are many things. And. One fine day. Finally. That opportunity came. That I got Mukti (Pun intended)” Kriti shared while speaking about her deep connection with the genre and the filmmaker.

Reflecting on her process, Kriti added, “I am very prepared as an actor. I am that front bencher who finishes her homework. Who goes with full preparation. But. This is the first time. The way Mukti was in his mind. That I thought. It is Anand sir. Let it go this time. Let's not prepare this time. Let's surrender this time. And. Slowly. During the shooting. Let's find Mukti with him. And that has been such a different experience for me. Because. I have never done that. You know. Completely gone raw. Like a blank paper. And found every color. While shooting. So that's been a lovely experience. There are many shades. From where Mukyi begins. And where it ends. They are almost Two different characters. So the layers in it. That depth. That for any actor. It's a dream to perform. I hope. You all love her. And you love the film.”

Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon and helmed by filmmaker Anand L Rai, is set to release on 28th November 2025. The film promises an intense, layered, and soulful love story that brings together the powerhouse trio in a narrative packed with passion and depth.