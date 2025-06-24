Kriti Sanon Opens Up on Tere Ishk Mein: 'It's a Dream to Be Directed by Aanand L Rai

Mumbai witnessed a wave of nostalgia and celebration as Raanjhanaa (2013) completed 12 years, marked by a special fan screening. The event saw the presence of the film’s beloved team – Dhanush, director Aanand L Rai, writer Himanshu Sharma, lyricist Irshad Kamil, actor Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, and then-child-actor Naman Jain. The evening was filled with laughter, memories, and heartfelt tributes.But the true surprise that set fans’ hearts racing was the unannounced entry of Kriti Sanon, who will be seen opposite Dhanush in Aanand L Rai’s next love story, Tere Ishk Mein.

With the kind of superstardom Kriti Sanon commands today, her spontaneous presence created a moment of magic that fans won’t forget anytime soon. Coming off a dream hattrick – from Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya to The Crew to her double role in Do Patti – Kriti’s career is in a sweet spot, and her association with Aanand L Rai’s world of soulful romance adds another meaningful chapter to her filmography.Kriti, in her most candid self, took to the mic and said:“I should be sitting with the fans there. I have had the pleasure of working with all these people. We have not had a scene. And I was not supposed to say that!”

The audience erupted in laughter, and she continued:“I am so, so glad to be a part of Tere Ishk Mein. I am assuming all of you know (that we are doing this film).”As fans cheered in response, Kriti added:“It is coming this year. I am a huge fan of Raanjhanaa and all the artists involved in this film. Aanand sir ke toh main peeche hi padi thi ki ‘Aap kab love story bana rahe ho?’ I am really, really happy that I have ticked the box of being directed by Aanand L Rai in a love story.”

Reflecting on her co-star, Kriti said:“I have always been a huge fan of Dhanush. It’s been a pleasure working with you. We still have some more days to go. So, I am looking forward to those few days that we have together on screen. If you all have loved Raanjhanaa so much that even after 12 years, you are here and if you love stories, hopefully you will enjoy Tere Ishk Mein! And hopefully, I will see you all in November end during a fan screening of this sort (smiles).”

She signed off with her trademark charm:“I am sorry I have to go. This was a little last-minute plan. I was dying to be here with all the fans as I am the biggest one!”

While Tere Ishk Mein has been in the making for a while, insiders describe it as a marathon journey for Kriti – both emotionally and physically. The role demanded her to dig deep, explore new shades of vulnerability, and break free from what audiences have seen of her before. After acing futuristic romance, edgy comedies, and intense thrillers, Kriti now finds herself in the soulful universe of Aanand L Rai – something she’s long dreamed of. With fans already creating buzz and speculating about the film’s plot, and Kriti confirming a year-end release, Tere Ishk Mein is clearly one of the most awaited love stories of the year.