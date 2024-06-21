Kriti Sanon radiates sunshine in postcard-perfect pics from London, check it out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 : Actor Kriti Sanon, who is gearing up for the release of 'Do Patti,' recently shared a series of pictures from her London vacation.

Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, Kriti dropped a series of stunning pictures from her recent getaway.

The first picture was a serene sun-soaked selfie of Kriti wearing a cozy white sweater and stylish sunglasses.

In another picture, Kriti can be seen flaunting her full outfit featuring beige pants and black boots, striking a pose under a tree with effortless style.

The 'Mimi' actress also posted a chic selfie donning a leather jacket and black glasses, highlighting her vibrant orange nails.

Aesthetic captures included Kriti holding a flower by the river, adding to the vacation vibes.

The post also included a picture from inside a car capturing Kriti's infectious smile, while another featured her enjoying a meal at a local eatery.

In the last picture, the actress can be seen cheerfully posing at the iconic Liverpool Street station.

Along with the pictures, Kriti added a caption that read, "London, you have my! Shall be back soon!

Soon after the actress dropped the pictures, fans flooded the comment section.

One user wrote, "And this London Dump has my heart."

Another user commented, "Those clicks are so amazing and beautiful."

"And u have our heart," penned a third user.

Speaking of her upcoming projects, she will be seen in the crime thriller 'Do Patti' alongside Kajol.

Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, 'Do Patti' is set to take viewers on a thrilling suspense-filled ride like never before and transport audiences to the mesmerising hills of North India, which serve as a backdrop for the mystery and intrigue to unfold, read a statement.

The film is a maiden production of Kanika Dhillon's Kathha Pictures and Kriti Sanon's Blue Butterfly Films.

The team of Do Patti said, "Get ready for a cinematic whirlwind. The film brings female power to the fore and promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience... with twists and turns that will surprise and thrill you. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of North India's hills, Do Patti invites viewers into a unique world of intrigue and thrill, as conflicting moralities of riveting characters play games with each other.We're ecstatic to present this compelling tale to audiences worldwide, exclusively on Netflix."

'Do Patti' also marks Kriti and Kajol's second collaboration after 'Dilwale'.

The official release date of 'Do Patti' is still awaited.

