Kriti Sanon recreates Zeenat Aman's 'Samundar Mein Naha Ke' vibes during her holiday

Mumbai, July 23 Actress Kriti Sanon was seen recreating Zeenat Aman's vibe from her popular song, "Samundar Mein Naha Ke" during her latest holiday.

The 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a couple of sizzling beach photos.

From posing in salty wet hair to sunkissed pictures from the cruise, Kriti is raising the temperature with every click.

For the caption, she used the title of Zeenat Aman's hit number "Samundar mein nahaa ke" from the 1983 film "Pukar", co-starring Amitabh Bachchan.

Earlier, Zeenat Aman revealed through a social media post that her otherwise seamless performance in the song was hindered by one small fact - that she can’t swim. "I had to swallow a fair amount of nerves (and seawater) for those shots of me writhing in the swash! Despite taking a few tumbles in the waves and being left with sand in uncomfortable places, I thought I did a convincing job of being a jal pari," the veteran actress wrote on Instagram.

She also revealed "Samundar mein nahaa ke" was the first time Big B faced the camera after his horrific accident on the sets of "Coolie".

Coming back to Kriti, she recently treated the netizens with another set of smouldering pictures from her dreamy cruise getaway.

We could see Kriti posing in a colorful bikini, flaunting her beachy, salty hair.

Her photo dump further included glimpses of the sparkling blue waters and the delicious cruise cuisine.

“Salty hair. Rainbow on my heart. Flowing with the waves. Sunsets like in a Postcard," the 'Mimi' actress captioned the post.

The speculations are doing rounds that Kriti might be accompanied by her rumored boyfriend, Kabir Bahia, during the holiday.

Although Kriti and Kabir have not shared any photos together, Kabir’s recent Instagram stories have convinced the netizens that the rumoured lovebirds are vacationing together.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor