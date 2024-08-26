Kriti Sanon Responds to Nikhil Kamath's 'Bollywood Not Thriving' Comment: 'The Industry is Doing Great'

Famous YouTuber Nikhil Kamath in his recent podcast invited Kriti Sanon, Badshah, and KL Rahul. During the candid discussion, he commented, saying that "Bollywood is not thriving." Kriti was quick to defend it, saying, "I think it is doing great. Who said it? My last two films did pretty well." Kriti was last seen in Crew and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, both of which did decent business at the box office.

Further defending his statement Nikhil commented, "It is harder for talent in Bollywood to make as much money as they did a couple of years ago. It is harder for Bollywood to employ the same number of people it once employed. The odds of a movie succeeding have gone down."

Also Read: Mahesh Babu Joins Mufasa Legacy in Telugu Version of 'Mufasa: The Lion King' (Watch Video)

In response to which Kriti said, "Earlier, if a film earned Rs 100 crore, it would be a big deal. Now, Rs 100 crore is nothing. So, the expectation has gone somewhere else only. There was a phase when it (Bollywood) was not (thriving), but now theatres are back and how." Singer-rapper Badshah, who was a part of the same interview, agreed with Kriti and argued that people in the film industry have learnt from the lean phase and are now surviving well.

Talking about her recent commercial failure Kriti Sanon said that people's expectations from Bollywood films have reached new heights; hence, even a box office earning of Rs 100 crore doesn't make much difference. She also spoke about being an outsider in the film industry and how her parents never made her feel the need to earn money. Kriti Sanon, who debuted in the Telugu film industry with Mahesh Babu and made her Bollywood entry in 2014 with 'Heropanti' alongside Tiger Shroff, reflects on her decade-long journey in the film industry. Despite lacking industry connections, she has established herself as a respected actor, feeling a sense of validation through her work and box office success.

Kriti emphasizes her newfound ability to choose scripts, attributing this not solely to financial security but also to her background as an upper-middle-class individual. She shares insights about her financial situation, indicating that while she has not been financially desperate, she has recently started taking a more active interest in her finances. Kriti is set to appear in upcoming projects Do Patti and Housefull 5, and she will also take on the role of producer for Do Patti.