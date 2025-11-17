Kriti Sanon reveals why she was after filmmaker Anand L Rai for years

Mumbai, Nov 17 Kriti Sanon has opened up about her long-standing admiration for filmmaker Anand L. Rai. She revealed why she had been eager to work with him for years.

Speaking at the trailer launch of her film “Tere Ishq Mein,” Kriti revealed her long-time desire to star in a love story directed by him—a dream that has always been on her wish list. Expressing the same, the ‘Heropanti’ actress stated, “See, this journey actually started many years ago. Because, I have met Anand sir so many times. And I was after him for years. Sir, I want to do a love story that is directed by you. I think it has always been on my wish list. I love love stories. And I don't know why.”

“There is less love in the world. What is the problem? That love stories started becoming less. I don't know about you. It is my favorite genre. And I was always craving to be directed by someone like him. You know. Who reaches to the soul. Whose love stories are not so simple. Very complicated like our normal life. It is very layered. There is love. There is pain. And there is fire too. There are many things. And. One fine day. Finally. That opportunity came. That I got Mukti,” Sanon added.

Kriti also reflected on her approach to acting, emphasizing that she always ensures she is thoroughly prepared for her roles. The ‘Do Patti’ actress mentioned, “I am very prepared as an actor. I am that front bencher who finishes her homework. Who goes with full preparation. But. This is the first time. The way Mukti was in his mind. That I thought. It is Anand sir. Let it go this time. Let's not prepare this time. Let's surrender this time. And. Slowly. During the shooting. Let's find Mukti with him. And that has been such a different experience for me.”

The actress went on to explain, “Because. I have never done that. You know. Completely gone raw. Like a blank paper. And found every color. While shooting. So that's been a lovely experience. There are many shades. From where Mukyi begins. And where it ends. They are almost Two different characters. So the layers in it. That depth. That for any actor. It's a dream to perform. I hope. You all love her. And you love the film.”

On a related note, “Tere Ishk Mein,” helmed by filmmaker Anand L Rai, also stars Dhanush in the lead role. The film is set to release on 28th November 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor