Kriti Sanon says 'I’ll always be proud of' Do Patti as the film turns 1

Mumbai Oct 25 It has been a year since actress Kriti Sanon marked her new creative journey as a producer with "Do Patti", the first project of her production house, Blue Butterfly Films.

Commemorating one year of "Do Patti" on Saturday, Kriti took to her Instagram and shared a heartfelt message. Expressing her joy, she penned, “It’s been a year of my first butterfly (butterfly and red heart emoji) A film that I’ll always be proud of.. my first production.. (folded hands emoji) @bluebutterflyfilmsofficial Happy 1 year @kanika.d @kathhapictures @beatnikbob5. (sic)."

Made under the direction of debutante Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon, "Do Patti" shares the tale of a police officer who comes across a couple wherein the wife, who has a jealous twin sister, accuses the husband of attempting to murder her.

The movie also marks Kriti's first dual roles in her career as twin sisters Saumya and Shailee.

The core cast of the drama also includes Kajol and marks the Hindi film debut of Shaheer Sheikh, with Tanvi Azmi playing a supporting role.

Coming to the technical crew, the project has Mart Ratassepp on board as the cinematographer, and Naman Arora and Hemal Kothari as the editor.

Up next, Kriti will be seen as the leading lady in the highly-talked-about sequel "Cocktail 2".

Recently, the diva took to her Instagram and dropped a couple of pictures from the Italy schedule of the drama, along with the caption, "Ciao my Bellas. And just like that we’ve wrapped #TheSicilianChapter of #Cocktail2. Sunshine, rain and ending with a beautiful Rainbow. See you guys super soon (sic)”.

In the snaps, Kriti was seen having a blast with her team and the director of the film, Homi Adajania.

Kriti will be seen sharing the screen with Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in her next.

In addition to this, Kriti will also be a part of "Tere Ishk Mein".

Helmed by Aanand L. Rai, the project will see her paired opposite Dhanush for the first time.

