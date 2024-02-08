Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple ahead of 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' release

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 8 : Ahead of the release of her romantic drama film 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', actor Kriti Sanon visited Siddhivinayak Temple.

In the videos captured by Mumbai-based paps, Kriti can be seen dressed in beautiful lime green with white prints on its kurta set. She opted for matching footwear to complete the look.

For the glam, she opted for minimal makeup. Her straight hair definitely accentuated her ethnic look.

Recently, the makers unveiled the film's official trailer and three 'Tum Se', 'Laal Peeli Akhiyaan' and 'Akhiyaan Gulaab' which received good responses from the audience.

In the film, Shahid Kapoor plays a robot scientist who develops feelings and finally marries Kriti's character, Sifra, a highly intelligent female robot.

The trailer showcased that he eventually fell in love with the robot.

The film 'Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar have produced it.

The film will be out in theatres on February 9 and it also features legendary actor Dharmendra.

Apart from this, Kriti will also be seen in 'The Crew' alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh.

Recently, the makers of the upcoming movie 'The Crew' unveiled the film's first teaser.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena Kapoor shared the teaser which she captioned, "Buckle up, get your popcorn ready, and get ready to be served #TheCrew releasing in theatres this March!"

Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor.

The film will be hitting the theatres on March 29, 2024. Earlier it was slated to release on March 22 but the makers have decided to push the film's release.

The first teaser of the film features Bebo, Kriti and Tabu walking with their back to the camera. The trio is seen wearing red cabin crew uniforms.

'The Crew' stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. It is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

