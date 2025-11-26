Kriti Sanon shares a candid moment of filmmaker Aanand L. Rai calmly sleeping on a flight

Mumbai, Nov 26 Actress Kriti Sanon took to social media to share a lighthearted moment from her travel with filmmaker Aanand L. Rai.

She captured Rai peacefully asleep during a recent flight. The candid click added a fun touch to the countdown to their upcoming film “Tere Ishk Mein.” On Wednesday, Kriti took to her Instagram handle and shared a photo of Aanand L. Rai sleeping with his mouth slightly open while seated by the window. Alongside it, she wrote, “Pretty Calm for a director who’s film is about to release in 2 days @aanandlrai. #TereIshkMein.”

Kriti Sanon has teamed up with Aanand L. Rai for the first time in the romantic comedy “Tere Ishk Mein.” The duo is currently busy promoting the film, which also stars Dhanush. Interestingly, “Tere Ishk Mein” reunites director Aanand L. Rai, Dhanush, and Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman after their work together on Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re.

The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow, and produced by Aanand L. Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar. The movie is slated for a theatrical release on November 28 in both Tamil and Hindi.

In July, Kriti Sanon had penned a gratitude note for her “Tere Ishk Mein” team after completing the shoot for the highly anticipated drama. She had taken to her Instagram Stories to share a couple of behind-the-scenes photos from the set of the spiritual successor to “Raanjhanaa.”

The ‘Heropanti’ actress captioned the post, “And its a wrap on #TereIshkMein !! Love wrapped in Anand Rai style drama and intensity!! After a roller coaster ride and a marathon of emotionally and physically draining schedules..Another beautiful journey comes to an end.. but this one has given me memories and equations that will last forever!!.”

“@aanandlrai thank you for holding my one hand through this journey to find Mukti, and for feeding me the yummiest food with so much love with the other hand I have enjoyed every moment being directed by you sir!”

For Dhanush, Kriti had written, “@dhanushkraja you are one of the finest and most intelligent actors I have worked with!!! Such a pleasure doing scenes with you my friend! Here’s to many more together!! stay amazing and stay in touch!!”

