Kriti Sanon shares BTS pictures with 'Crew' director Rajesh A Krishnan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4 : Actor Kriti Sanon is basking in the success of 'Crew', which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu.

As the film is soaring at the box office, Kriti on Thursday took to Instagram and shared some BTS pictures with the "captain" Rajesh A Krishnan.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5V48HER0L4/?hl=en&img_index=2

"From 1 Captain to Another Thank you for making us laugh while we made you lose hair @rajoosworld this flight wasn't easy, but was definitely the most fun and memorable one! To many more!! Hope you're smiling and holidaying somewhere (other than Al Burj) Lots of love always, Divya Rana from Haryana!

#Crew," she wrote.

'Crew', a story of three women, touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

The heist comedy also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma and Kulbhushan Kharbanda also round out the cast of Crew. It is produced by Rhea Kapoor and Anil Kapoor under Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network, and Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor of Balaji Motion Pictures.

Crew has earned over Rs82 crore gross worldwide so far. The film was released in theatres on March 29.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor