Kriti Sanon shares glimpses from her 'Birthday week'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 1 : Actor Kriti Sanon gave glimpses of birthday week on Tuesday.

The actor had turned 33 on July 27.

Kriti took to her Instagram and shared pictures and videos with her sister Nupur Sanon and friends.

She wrote in the caption, “And it went like… #BirthdayWeek.”

In the first picture, the group of Kriti and her friends looked beautiful in black outfits.

In the second picture, Kriti and Nupur can be seen smiling for the camera.

They can be seen with some art painted on their faces and hands.

After her post, many of her fans reacted.

One of the fans mentioned, “Ahhhh you look so happy and at peace and I LOVE IT!.”

Another commented, “Pretty nice snap.”

“Kriti & Nupur best sister,” a social media user wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti will next be seen in Vikas Bahl's 'Ganpath -Part 1', 'The Crew' starring next to Kareena Kapoor, Tabu. She also has an untitled project with Shahid Kapoor in the line. She was recently seen in the pan-India film 'Adipurush' opposite actor Prabhas.

Recently, Kriti started her own production company named ‘Blue Butterfly Films.’

Nupur, on the other hand, was last seen in a comical series 'Pop Kaun'. She will also be seen in the film 'Noorani Chehra'. It is a romantic comedy, directed by Navaniat Singh. Neeta Shah, Aarushi Malhotra, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Nandini Sharma, and Bharatkumar Shah have backed the project.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is also a part of the film. The team wrapped up the film in April this last year.

