Kriti Sanon shares special wishes for Nupur Sanon on her birthday, calls her "my companion for life "

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 15 : Kriti Sanon has shared a special wish for her sister Nupur Sanon on her birthday. She called her the most "beautiful" girl and her all-time friend.

She took to her Instagram handle to share a picture with Nupur and wrote in the caption, "Happiest Birthday my beautiful girl!!! ..My baby sister, my best friend, my all-time favourite entertainer and my companion for life!!I love you beyond what words can say!.. And I'm proud of the beautiful person you are, inside out!May this year be everything that your heart wants it to be and more my baby!"

After her post, many celebs and fans also wished her on this special day.

Tabu wrote, "Both So pretty"

Ronit Roy mentioned, "Happy birthday Nupur.. Love and blessings"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti will be seen sharing screen space with Shahid Kapoor in a romantic film, which will be out in theatres on February 9, 2024. Kriti will also be seen in 'The Crew' alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh in 'The Crew'.

Nupur, on the other hand, was recently seen in 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'.

Tiger Nageswara Rao is wild in nature since his childhood, as he began crimes at a very young age. The police and army battalion are deployed to nab him, such is the fear he instilled in people and the government.

'Tiger Nageswara Rao' is a period film set in the 1970s based on real incidents of a notorious and courageous thief (Ravi Teja) of South India and the people of Stuartpuram.

Written and directed by Vamsee, the film is produced by Abhishek Agarwal under the Abhishek Agarwal Arts banner and presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal.

