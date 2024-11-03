Kriti Sanon spotted at Mumbai airport in her chic look

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 : Kriti Sanon, who is currently basking in the success of her latest film 'Do Patti', was spotted at Mumbai airport on Sunday.

The actress, who is often known for her chic airport looks, didn't disappoint this time either. She looked stunning in a trendy outfit that featured a cool black jacket with colourful patches which she paired with a mini black shorts. She completed the look with a pair of cool sneakers.

The 'Heropanti' actress was accompanied by her friend Kabir Bahia.

Kriti was all smiles as she posed for the paps stationed outside the airport.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the 'Mimi' actress attended the special screening of 'Do Patti', which was also attended by her co-star Kajol. Kriti was accompanied by her family members.

Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the film, which also stars Shaheer Sheikh, was released on Netflix on October 25. 'Do Patti' is produced by Kanika Dhillon and Kriti.

Expressing her excitement about the project, Kriti, who will be seen in dual role, in a press note shared, "Do Patti is incredibly special to me, not just because it's my first film as a producer, but also because it allowed me to explore my own duality on-screen. This film has been like my baby; Kanika and I have nurtured it from the start, especially in our capacity as producers and it's truly fulfilling to see this journey through with Netflix. Do Patti also has a poignant message woven in which is the reason why I chose to produce this film as my first, and I can't wait for audiences to experience it."

