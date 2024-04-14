Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia and others spotted at Diljit Dosanjh's concert

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 : The Mumbai concert that took place on Saturday was a star-studded affair, with celebrities flocking to witness Diljit Dosanjh's electrifying performance. Bollywood celebrities including Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Aparshakti Khurana, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, and others graced the event.

Bollywood power couple, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma were spotted at the concert, enjoying Diljit's mesmerizing performance. Exiting hand-in-hand, Tamannaah, looking stunning in a red frilled skirt paired with a denim shirt, requested her partner to pose for a photo together. Vijay Varma opted for a black sweatshirt, blue denim, and sneakers for the occasion.

Kriti Sanon, who is enjoying the praise for her recent film 'Crew,' was fashionably attired for the concert. She opted for a long distressed black t-shirt featuring a golden graphic, paired with shorts and boots, completing her ensemble. Accompanying her was her sister, actress Nupur Sanon, along with other companions.

Varun Dhawan, soon-to-be a father, also graced the event in a casual outfit of the night. The 'Bhediya' actor sported a round-neck t-shirt with ribbed denim jeans and white sneakers, layering it up with a printed shirt.

Ayushmann Khurrana was also in attendance at the lively gathering, accompanied by his wife Tahira Kashyap. They were joined by Khurrana's brother, actor Aparshakti Khurana, along with his wife Aakriti Ahuja.

Actress Taapsee Pannu, who recently tied the knot, arrived at the event, donning an elegant white ensemble. Embracing a bohemian vibe, she opted for a flowing maxi dress paired with sneakers. Pannu accessorized her look with a stack of oxidized bangles, a necklace, a watch, and a quirky crossbody bag.

Among the other attendees were Iulia Vantur, Sara Tendulkar, and singer Harshdeep Kaur, accompanied by her husband Mankeet Singh, among others.

