Kriti Sanon wishes rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia on his birthday

Mumbai, Nov 19 Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, who was recently seen in a dual role in the streaming movie ‘Do Patti’, is celebrating her rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia.

On Tuesday, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a picture with Kabir as she wished him on his birthday.

She wrote on the picture, “Happiest Birthday K! May your innocent smile always stay alive! @k.a.b.b.s”.

Kabir is the son of Kuljinder Bahia, the owner of a UK-based leading travel agency, and is the Managing Director at Worldwide Aviation and Tourism. He studied at the Regent's University London where he specialised in Business, Management, Marketing, and Related Support Services.

Kabir is reportedly very close to MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi, and is often seen partying with them, He has often been spotted with the likes of Hardik Pandya and few other sporting and Bollywood celebrities. He also attended Hardik Pandya's wedding with Natasa Stankovic, but the latter two have now officially divorced.

Earlier, Kriti and Kabir were spotted at the Mumbai airport. However, the two refrained from posing together for the shutterbugs. Pictures shared by the paparazzi show Kabir at the airport followed by Kriti. Kriti went for a solo photo-op for the shutterbugs instead. Interestingly, the two twinned in black outfits as they jetted off to an undisclosed location.

Earlier, this year, Kriti bought a 2000 sq ft plot of land in the celebrity capital of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Alibaug. The land is situated in a prime location, and is less than 20 minutes away from Mandwa jetty. Kriti, who has been increasing her real estate portfolio, purchased the plot at Sol De Alibaug, which is India’s first signature land development and embodies exquisite design, lush green surroundings, and top-notch amenities.

