Kriti Sanon Wraps Shoot of ‘Tere Ishk Mein’, Calls Journey Emotional and Beautiful

National Award-winning actor Kriti Sanon has officially completed filming for her upcoming drama Tere Ishk Mein, helmed by acclaimed director Aanand L Rai and penned by Himanshu Sharma. Taking to social media, Kriti shared heartfelt moments from the set, including behind-the-scenes pictures with co-star Dhanush, director Rai, and the crew. Describing the journey as both emotionally and physically intense, Kriti called the experience transformative, thanking Aanand L Rai for his guidance and expressing her admiration for Dhanush, whom she praised as one of the finest and most intelligent actors she’s had the privilege to work with.

She captioned her Instagram post as, “And its a wrap on #TereIshkMein !! ❤️🥹

Love wrapped in Anand Rai style drama and intensity!!❤️

After a roller coaster ride and a marathon of emotionally and physically draining schedules..Another beautiful journey comes to an end.. but this one has given me memories and equations that will last forever!! ❤️🥹

Love you guys!! @aanandlrai @dhanushkraja #HimanshuSharma ❤️❤️❤️

@aanandlrai thank you for holding my one hand through this journey to find Mukti, and for feeding me the yummiest food with so much love with the other hand 🤣❤️🤗 I have enjoyed every moment being directed by you sir! ❤️❤️

@dhanushkraja you are one of the finest and most intelligent actors I have worked with!!! ✨ 💫 Such a pleasure doing scenes with you my friend! Here’s to many more together!! 🤗💖 stay amazing and stay in touch!! 🤗🫶🏻

#HimanshuSharma your brilliant screenplay is what makes this story worth telling and I cannot wait for the world to live it with us! 🤗🥰

My team, and the whole crew that worked so so hard.. i love you guys! ❤️ 🦋

Milte hain.. theatres mein! 🤓😍”

Kriti displays her range as a performer by stepping into an emotionally charged role with Tere Ishk Mein. The film, which combines powerful storytelling with strong emotions, is a key phase in her career and reunites her with the formidable duo of Aanand L Rai and Dhanush. Tere Ishk Mein is expected to be yet another significant milestone in Kriti's ongoing development as one of the most dependable and dynamic actors in Indian cinema today, as she continues to star in some of the biggest and most varied films across genres. The movie will release on November 28, 2025.