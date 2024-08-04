Kriti Sanon’s friendship day photo dump celebrates love, companionship and sisterhood

Mumbai, Aug 4 Actress Kriti Sanon marked Friendship Day with a heartwarming photo dump, celebrating love, companionship, and sisterhood with her younger sister, Nupur Sanon.

The actress took to Instagram and shared a series of unseen pictures with her sister, capturing their special bond.

In the first snap, Kriti is wearing a white crop top and shorts, while Nupur is dressed in a blue bralette and crochet skirt.

The siblings are standing close together, posing for the camera.

The rest of the photos show the Sanon sisters enjoying their vacation, capturing moments of joy, laughter, and affection.

In the caption, Kriti wrote: "I like me better when I’m with you. With my bestest friend for life... Happy Friendship Day Everyone!!"

The pictures highlight the deep connection between the two sisters, showcasing moments of joy, laughter, and affection.

Fans and followers quickly filled the comments section with love and appreciation for the sweet tribute.

A fan wrote: "Sanon sisters enjoying the vacation," while another said: "Sanon sisters are glowing!!"

Kriti, who is known for her roles in films like 'Mimi', 'Bareilly Ki Barfi', and 'Heropanti', often shares glimpses of her close relationship with Nupur on social media.

The sisters' bond is evident in the photos, reflecting a sense of unconditional love and support.

Kriti's Friendship Day post not only celebrates her bond with Nupur but also resonates with many who cherish the significance of sibling relationships in their lives.

The actress's heartfelt message serves as a reminder of the importance of having a best friend in a sibling.

On the professional front, Kriti, who was recently seen in 'Crew' alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu, is currently busy shooting for 'Do Patti'.

The film also stars Kajol and Shaheer Sheikh.

Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the mystery thriller tells a captivating story set in the hills of north India.

Nupur made her Telugu debut with Ravi Teja's 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor