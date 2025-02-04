Kriti Sanon's special birthday wish for Varun Sharma: May this year be the best one so far

Mumbai, Feb 4 'Fukrey' fame actor Varun Sharma is celebrating his 35th birthday today on 4th February 2025. Wishing him on his special day, his 'Arjun Patiala' co-star Kriti Sanon penned a heartfelt birthday post.

Taking to the stories section of her Instagram handle, Kriti Sanon dropped a fun selfie with the birthday boy. She further wrote, "My bro for life!!!! Very few people and very few equations stay constant in life!! Our bond is one like that and I'm glad Happiesttt birthday @fukravarun !! May this year be the best one so far !! P.S. this sond ONLY reminds me of you!! Haha..gedi partner!"

Kriti Sanon shared the screen with Varun Sharma in the 2017 romantic entertainer "Raabta", co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput, and the 2019 action comedy "Arjun Patiala", along with Diljit Dosanjh.

Work-wise, Kriti Sanon has been paired with Dhanush in "Teri Ishk Mein". The actress made quite an impact as Mukti in the recently released announcement teaser.

Posting the teaser on her official IG, Kriti Sanon wrote, "Some love stories are destined to rise from the flames. Witness SHANKAR and MUKTI in #TereIshkMein. From the #WorldOfRaanjhanaa - a story that’s unforgettable."

Penned by Himanshu Sharma in collaboration with Neeraj Yadav, "Tere Ishk Mein" has been backed by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar. The project is expected to be released in the cinema halls on 28th November in both Hindi and Tamil. This will be Kriti Sanon's first professional association with Dhanush.

In the meantime, Kriti Sanon's 2017 blockbuster drama "Bareilly Ki Barfi" will be re-released in the theatres on 7th February.

Posting a gripping trailer of the light-hearted comedy on social media, the actress wrote, "My SWEETEST film re-releasing again!! This month of love, Bareilly mein hoga pyaar bhi, takraar bhi aur hungama bhi, PHIR SE!! Trailer out now!"

Helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the drama also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, and Rajkummar Rao in the lead.

