Kritika Kamra has this to say about her role in 'Bambai Meri Jaan'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8 : Actress Kritika Kamra is being lauded for her performance in a new web series titled 'Bambai Meri Jaan', which explores the world of gangsters.

Donning the role of Habiba, the youngest and the only sister among Dara Kadri’s siblings, she seamlessly stands out as a bold and confident woman who breaks away the shackles of a stereotypical construct of a woman in such a setting.

Opening up about the various shades of her character, Kritika said, "Habiba is a woman of many shades. She is stubborn like her father, courageous like Dara and is fiercely loyal like him. At the same time, being the youngest and the only woman amongst the siblings. She idolises her brother Dara and shares a special bond with him which influences his decisions and actions as well.”

She added, "Just like him, she shares the ambition for power. Right from the beginning you see that she is an alpha. As the show progresses, we get a glimpse of how she thinks and what her ambitions are, making it an absolute delight for me as an actor.”

'Bambai Meri Jaan' is streaming on Prime Video. It also stars Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary, Nivedita Bhattacharya and Amyra Dastur among others.

