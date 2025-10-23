Kritika Kamra Hopes Next Film, Directed by Anusha Rizvi, Will Bring Back Slice-of-Life Cinema

For years, family-centric films have formed the emotional backbone of Hindi cinema; stories rooted in warmth, togetherness, and shared values that resonated across generations. But in recent times, as genres have shifted towards thrillers, biopics, and darker dramas, the simple joy of clean, feel-good family entertainers has become rare on the big screen.

Actor Kritika Kamra, who has consistently chosen diverse and meaningful roles, hopes to revive that space with her upcoming film directed by Anusha Rizvi, known for her celebrated debut Peepli Live. The yet-untitled project is set in Delhi and tells the story of an ordinary family navigating generational gaps, belonging, and sisterhood with gentle humour and emotional honesty.

Speaking about the film and the need for such stories, Kritika said, “I really miss those small, sincere films that made you feel seen without trying too hard. The ones that could make you laugh, tear up, and smile all in one sitting. Somewhere along the way, those stories that spoke to families to shared meals, quiet moments, and everyday kindness just faded out. This film with Anusha feels like revisiting that lost world. It’s simple, funny in parts, and deeply human — and I think that’s what we’re all craving again.”

She adds, “There was a time when our cinema found beauty in the most ordinary things, a conversation between siblings, a small act of love, a moment of reflection. Those films didn’t depend on scale or spectacle; they relied on truth. Big, glossy films will always have their place, but the absence of these intimate, slice-of-life stories has left a gap in how we see ourselves on screen. I hope our film brings back a bit of that warmth, the kind that feels like home.” With Anusha Rizvi at the helm, the film promises to blend humour, warmth, and reflection qualities that define some of India’s most beloved family dramas