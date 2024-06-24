Kritika Kamra lands lead role opposite Vijay Varma in crime drama 'Matka King'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 : Actor Kritika Kamra is all set to headline the highly anticipated crime drama series 'Matka King,' where she will star alongside Vijay Varma.

Directed by renowned filmmaker Nagaraj Manjule, who is famed for his acclaimed works like 'Sairat' and 'Fandry,' the series delves into the intriguing world of Matka gambling that swept through India from the 1960s to the 1990s.

Following her impactful portrayal of a lady gangster in 'Bambai Meri Jaan,' Kritika Kamra expressed her enthusiasm about stepping into another challenging role in 'Matka King.'

"I am thrilled to be a part of 'Matka King' and to work alongside such an incredibly talented team," she said.

The actor said, "Joining forces with Vijay Varma, whose work I deeply admire, is an exciting opportunity."

Kritika Kamra emphasized the cultural significance of the series, noting, "The story of 'Matka King' is not only intriguing but also rich in cultural history. It's an honour to be part of a project that draws inspiration from such a significant aspect of India's past."

Director Nagaraj Manjule also expressed his confidence in Kritika Kamra's ability to bring depth to her character.

With Vijay Varma and Kritika Kamra set to share the screen, 'Matka King' promises to deliver a narrative filled with suspense, drama, and historical context.

