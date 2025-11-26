Kritika Kamra: Never been interested in doing projects just to stay visible

Mumbai, Nov 26 Actress Kritika Kamra, who has worked in Bambai Meri Jaan, Gyaarah Gyaarah, Bheed, and the upcoming Saare Jahan Se Achha, said that she has never been interested in being part of the rat race or doing projects just to stay visible.

Kritika shared: “I have never been interested in being part of the rat race or doing projects just to stay visible. For me, every role should have purpose and depth. I would rather wait for something that challenges me and allows me to grow as an actor than do something that doesn’t add value to my journey.”

“Visibility fades, but good work stays with people. I want to be remembered for the choices I make, not for how frequently I appear on screen,” she added.

Known for portraying complex and layered characters, Kritika has steadily transitioned from television to OTT and films. From the gritty realism of Bheed, the period drama intensity of Bambai Meri Jaan, or the mystery-laced narrative of Gyaarah Gyaarah, reflects her conscious decision to be part of stories that matter.

She said: “I take my time before saying yes to a project. I look for stories that speak to me, roles that have something substantial to offer, and teams that are driven by passion, not pressure. I’m grateful that audiences today value sincerity and storytelling over stardom.

“That shift has given actors like me the freedom to be authentic.”

Kritika is now gearing up for a new project directed by Anusha Rizvi. The yet-untitled project by Rizvi is set in Delhi and tells the story of an ordinary family navigating generational gaps, belonging, and sisterhood with gentle humour and emotional honesty.

It brings together female talents such as Juhu Babbar and Shreya Dhanwanthary. The yet-to-be-titled project was shot extensively in Delhi and is currently in post-production.

Kritika also has Matka King, which stars Vijay Varma. Directed by "Sairat" and "Fandry" maker Nagraj Manjule, "Matka King" is a tale set in the gritty world of 1960s Mumbai.

"Matka King" is expected to chronicle the journey of an enterprising cotton trader in Mumbai who starts a new gambling game called Matka, taking the city by storm and democratizing a terrain previously reserved for the rich and elite.

The series also stars Sai Tamhankar, Gulshan Grover, and Siddharth Jadhav in significant roles, along with others. Written by Abhay Koranne and Nagraj Manjule, the project has been produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Manjule, along with Gargi Kulkarni, Ashish Aryan, and Ashwini Sidwani, under the banner of Roy Kapur Films.

