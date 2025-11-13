Kritika Kamra No Longer Single? Her Latest Social Media Post Sparks Romance Rumours With Mystery Man

Kritika Kamra has always maintained a certain discretion when it comes to her personal life. But her recent social media updates have prompted fresh speculation, including her latest one with fans have convinced she might be giving a quiet glimpse into something new or rather someone new in her life. It started with her Diwali post a few days when when a striking festive frame where she’s seen holding a man’s arm, his face intentionally kept out of view. The photo immediately drew attention, with followers speculating about the person behind the cropped frame.

Her birthday photo dump a week later only intensified the buzz. Amid celebratory moments and snapshots of friends and food, a few frames stood out. Even her colleagues couldn’t resist joining the conversation, Soha Ali Khan commented, “Hbd KK… I see what you did there!” while Pooja Gor added a light-hearted, “Ahem ahem ��.”

Fans followed suit. “Curious about that fifth pic — is it a soft launch?” one user wrote under her birthday dump post, while another asked, “What’s happening at #5?” sparking a thread of speculation across the comments. While who the mystery man is, remain a mystery, the sources do confirm that love is no longer on the horizon, it is very much in the horizon now.