Kritika Kamra on Working With All-Women Crew: 'A Special Feminine Energy on Set'

Actress Kritika Kamra has just completed the shoot for her upcoming project in Delhi, directed by the acclaimed Anusha Rizvi. The film brings together a powerhouse of female talent, including Juhu Babbar, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and several other senior women actors, making it a rare and refreshing example of a women-led production, both in front of and behind the camera.

Sharing her thoughts on the experience, Kritika said, “It’s pretty special to find yourself on a set where women aren’t just in front of the camera, but are leading from every corner, direction, production, costumes, and more. Working with Anusha Rizvi was truly a gift. I have over the years collaborated with some amazing female talents both on and off camera. With this film, Anusha brings such a strong vision and such a truly open space for collaboration. There’s a different kind of energy when such powerful women come together like this, it was nurturing, inspiring, and deeply enriching. We weren’t just telling a story, we were sharing lived experiences, supporting each other, and lifting each other up. And this is something i have always felt on such collaborations with women. I feel very fortunate to have been a part of something so special”.

The yet-to-be-titled project was shot extensively in Delhi and is currently in post-production. With its compelling narrative and a strong female-led team, the film is expected to make an impact both for its storytelling and the collaborative spirit behind it.