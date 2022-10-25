Kritika Kamra to celebrate working birthday as she shoots for 'For Your Eyes Only'

Mumbai, Oct 25 Actress Kritika Kamra, who was seen in the streaming series 'Hush Hush', will celebrate a working birthday on Tuesday as she is occupied with the shooting of her upcoming project, 'For Your Eyes Only.'

Post the success of her last project 'Hush Hush', she has now taken off into the thriller world with 'For Your Eyes Only'.

Kritika Kamra will be seen in a never seen before avatar in the espionage thriller, which also stars 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story' actor Pratik Gandhi. The project is being directed by 'Scam 1992' writer Sumit Purohit and will be shot in three countries.

Having begun her journey with television, Kritika has played different characters on OTT as well with 'Tandav', 'Kaun Banegi Shikharwati' and 'Hush Hush'.

'For Your Eyes Only' will be soon available to stream on Netflix.

