Kritika Kamra: You don’t need explosions or twists for a story to move you

Mumbai, Oct 17 Actress Kritika Kamra, who will next be seen in a film directed by Anusha Rizvi, said that a story doesn’t always need “explosions or twists” to move you as sometimes, “all it takes is honesty.”

The yet-untitled project by Rizvi is set in Delhi and tells the story of an ordinary family navigating generational gaps, belonging, and sisterhood with gentle humour and emotional honesty.

Speaking about the film and the need for such stories, Kritika told IANS: “Somewhere in the noise of spectacle and scale, we’ve forgotten the quiet charm of ordinary stories — the ones that reflect our everyday lives, our families, our small joys and disappointments.”

“This film with Anusha brings that back for me. It’s rooted in simplicity and emotion, and that’s what makes it special. You don’t need explosions or twists for a story to move you, sometimes, all it takes is honesty.”

Kritika truly believes there’s still a “huge audience craving that comfort and connection.”

The actress said that Hindi cinema has always been at its most powerful when it looks inward, especially when it celebrates human relationships, humour in the mundane, and warmth in imperfection.

“These are the films that stay with you long after the credits roll. I miss that texture in our movies today. So doing something that feels both familiar and refreshing at once and that’s what drew me in.”

She added: “I hope this film reminds people of how cinema used to make them feel, seen, understood, and at home.”

The upcoming project by Rizvi brings together female talents such as Juhu Babbar and Shreya Dhanwanthary. The yet-to-be-titled project was shot extensively in Delhi and is currently in post-production.

Kritika also has Matka King, which stars Vijay Varma. Directed by "Sairat" and "Fandry" maker Nagraj Manjule, "Matka King" is a tale set in the gritty world of 1960s Mumbai.

"Matka King" is expected to chronicle the journey of an enterprising cotton trader in Mumbai who starts a new gambling game called Matka, taking the city by storm and democratizing a terrain previously reserved for the rich and elite.

The series also stars Sai Tamhankar, Gulshan Grover, and Siddharth Jadhav in significant roles, along with others. Written by Abhay Koranne and Nagraj Manjule, the project has been produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Manjule, along with Gargi Kulkarni, Ashish Aryan, and Ashwini Sidwani, under the banner of Roy Kapur Films.

