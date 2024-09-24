Kritika Kamra’s ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’ turns 1: Proud to have been part of a powerful narrative

Mumbai, Sep 24 As her show “Bambai Meri Jaan” clocked one since its release, actress Kritika Kamra said Habiba is one of those roles that stays and is proud to have been part of such a powerful narrative.

“Bambai Meri Jaan” introduced Kritika in a fierce, unforgettable role as Habiba, a strong-willed and a bold woman in the crime drama.

"It feels surreal to look back on ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’ one year later. Playing Habiba was an intense yet rewarding experience. I still remember the energy on set and the love we received once the show was out,” she said.

“Habiba is one of those roles that stays with you, and I'm so proud to have been part of such a powerful narrative,” Kritika added.

Celebrating a significant milestone in her career, Kritika also reflected on the two-year anniversary of “Hush Hush” starring alongside Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan, and Shahana Goswami.

"Working on Hush Hush was a memorable journey. It was such a privilege to work with incredible co-stars and be part of a story that had a strong impact. The love the show has received two years on still amazes me.”

“Both these shows have opened up an incredible opportunity to display empowered roles”.

Kritika promises more diverse and challenging roles in the future.

"Both Bambai Meri Jaan and Hush Hush were unique experiences, and I’m excited for what’s next. I’ve always believed in choosing characters that push boundaries and reflect depth, and I can't wait to bring more diverse stories to the screen."

She will next be seen in National Award-winning filmmaker Nagraj Manjule in Nagraj Manjule’s “Matka King,” which delves into the intricate world of Matka gambling that started in Mumbai.

The series features Vijay Varma in the titular role of the “Matka King”.

Kritika gained the limelight for essaying the role of Arohi Sharma in the show “Kitani Mohabbat Hai”. She was then seen in shows such as “Kuch Toh Log Kahenge”, “Reporters”, and “Prem Ya Paheli - Chandrakanta”.

The 35-year-old actress made her film debut with “Mitron”, which was released in 2018. She also has “For Your Eyes Only” with Prateek Gandhi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor