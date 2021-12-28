KRK calls Alia Bhatt a flop star for her short appearance in the movie RRR

Actor KRK is known for his sensational comments on the film industry, he often targets Bollywood celebs and tweets about their movies and personal life. Again this time KRK dragged himself in the controversy by calling Alia Bhatt a flop star.



Alia Bhatt is going to make her short appearance in the movie RRR along with Jr. NTR and Ram Charan. And on the same KRK trolled Alia for having such a short role in the movie, he took his Twitter and wrote " Alia Bhatt is having exactly 5minutes role in film RRR, So I can’t understand, why she is running here and there with the star cast of the film to promote it. Oh okay okay, she wants to become famous by showing that she is a part of RRR because she is big time flop now."

Alia Bhatt is having exactly 5minutes role in film #RRR, So I can’t understand, why she is running here & there with the star cast of the film to promote it. Oh okay okay, she wants to become famous by showing that she is a part of #RRR because she is big time flop now. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 26, 2021

When it comes to targeting Bollywood celebs KRK is the first person to comment on their controversies and films, he often faces criticism for it. KRK had also received court notice for targeting Salman Khan, though he never stops himself from commenting on B-Town celebs.



However, the movie RRR is Rajamouli's directorial which stars Jr, NTR, and Ram Charan in the leading roles, the film is going to release in several Indian languages like Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and others,.