KRK made a sensational remark on the collections of the film RRR

Amid the rise of the Omicron variant, the Maharastra government has imposed a night curfew in the state, now all the public places that just have open will again experience drastic loss because of this night curfew. The movie theaters which has been just opened will also face loss in their business. The mega films that are going to release in theaters may face commercial losses.

On the same note, Rajamouli's directorial RRR is also all set to release in theaters on 7th January 2022, but due to night curfew, the film can also be affected badly. The big-budget film RRR is going to release in several Indian languages like Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and others, the film stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan. While Alia Bhatt will be also seen in the movie, but due to curfew, the film could not do that well in the theaters.

The film critics KRK has also made sensational comments on the collections of RRR. He wrote on his Twitter " Survey result-56% people want to watch RRR (Telugu film dub in Hindi)! While All the states are having night curfew. Means Hindi film can collect Rs 10-15Cr on day1. The budget of the film is ₹450Cr! Producers are expecting Rs 300 Cr business in Hindi circuit and it’s impossible."



