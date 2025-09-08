Krrish 4 Release Date: Rakesh Roshan Shares Major Update on Hrithik Roshan’s Directorial Debut

Krrish 4 is one of the most-awaited films. Earlier in 2025, Rakesh Roshan confirmed that Hrithik Roshan will direct Krrish 4, and with this film, the actor will make his directorial debut. The first three films in the franchise were directed by veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Rakesh Roshan shared a major update about Krrish 4. He said, “The script didn’t take a lot of time. The pressure was the budgeting. Now that we have an idea of the definite budget required for this film, we’ll be starting the film.”Rakesh also added that the work is going on in full swing and they are going to start the shoot of the film by the middle of next year. This is because the pre-production is much more extensive in this film. Hence, they have to be well-prepared before we go on the floors.

When asked if the shoot would go on until the end of 2026, the filmmaker replied, “We plan to release it in 2027.”In a recent conversation quoted by Deccan Chronicle, Hrithik shared his thoughts on this significant turning point in his career. “I hope there’s a director in me that I can be proud of as I step into the director’s shoes for my next film,” he said.Reflecting on the uncertainty and excitement ahead, he added, “I’m going to be that person in the room who knows the least, in so many ways. It’s a new journey, and I’m excited that I’m not keeping my life monotonous. I like doing new things. I’m curious, and I’m wondering if there’s a director in me, waiting to be discovered.”

Krrish 4 is the fourth part of the blockbuster superhero franchise, the first three being Koi Mil Gaya (2003), Krrish (2006) and Krrish 3 (2013). All these three movies were directed by Rakesh Roshan. Interestingly, Krrish 4 is co-produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF). It marks the first collaboration between YRF and the esteemed production house of the Senior Roshan, Filmkraft. YRF recently collaborated with Hrithik Roshan on the prestigious film War 2, but the movie failed miserably at the box office, leading to significant losses for the producers. Although opened well, it couldn’t sustain the momentum and eventually closed as a failure.